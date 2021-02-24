St. Luke’s expediting educator vaccine access

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In the effort to vaccinate NEPA, St. Luke’s Health Network is expediting access to education employees.

To qualify, education employees must meet Pennsylvania’s phase 1A eligibility criteria. The health network says they will provide area school districts with a portion of available appointments while continuing to serve the public.

On a weekly basis, St. Luke’s will contact eligible educators with notice of available appointments.

Eligible educators who are interested can check for more information.