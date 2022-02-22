St. Joseph’s Pantry forced to pull 100 tubs of baby formula due to recall

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some baby formula has been recalled after the FDA investigated complaints of illnesses in at least four infants.

Shelves are now becoming more bare as there is already a national shortage. From clothing to baby food, volunteers are making sure children are taken care of.

“Right now we’re getting people panicking with the formula. You know, we’ve been to six stores and they don’t have any, can you help me,” Saint Joseph’s Center volunteer Diane Schumacher said.

The shortage of baby formula comes in part due to a nationwide recall. Saint Joseph’s Center’s baby and children pantry pulled dozens of cans off its’ shelves.

“We usually do a can of formula once a month and we had given to him about a week ago and he called very distraught, he had none,” Schumacher said.

Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled three of its brands produced in its Michigan facility.





“We had to go through and fill out paperwork to (hoping) send it back get a refund or something. So, that’s what we have done for the past two days,” Saint Joseph’s Center Outreach Coordinator Mary Griffin said.

The non-profit serves any child up to around 10 years old in the community with clothing, diapers, wipes, baby formula and food.

“There’s people that just need that. Even working people that just can’t make it. We’re here for them, we’re here for everyone,” Griffin said.

With its current stock, the amount of baby food and formula given out had to be reduced to make sure everyone in need can be served. On average the pantry serves 250 families per month. 60 of them receive baby food and or formula.

“Most people are thankful and nice to deal with and you know it makes me feel good, to give back a little,” Schumacher said.

Saint Joseph’s Center’s baby and children pantry is in need of donations including baby food and formula. People can also call the baby pantry at 570-207-6640 and drop off donations at its location at 320 S Blakely Street, Dunmore, PA 18512.