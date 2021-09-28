St. Joseph’s holds diaper drive during Diaper Need Awareness Week

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diapers are a basic necessity for every baby and toddler but not every family can afford to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy.

One out of every three families struggles with diaper needs. As a part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, St. Joseph’s Center Baby Pantry in Dunmore is working to spread awareness to the issue. They are holding a diaper drive this week.

The pantry is run by donations and volunteers. Just last year they gave out 80,000 diapers to those in the community. Babies require six to 10 diapers daily to keep them safe and healthy.

Last year, they also distributed over 123,000 items of baby and children’s clothing to families in need and gave out baby food, baby cereal, and formula to 504 families.







“We are having a diaper drive for the sizes that we need the most right now are 4, 5, 6 and 4T 5T pullups, we’ll take anything. We are open late Thursday evening until 6:00 to accept donations so we will accept any sizes but those are the sizes we run out of the quickest,” St. Joseph’s Baby Pantry Outreach Coordinator Mary Griffin said.

The pantry is at 320 S. Blakely Street in Dunmore. It has been helping families for over 20 years. Items available include diapers, formula, baby food and clothing size 0 to three months to size 12 for babies, toddlers, and young children.

To make an appointment, call 570-207-6640.