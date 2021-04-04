St. Francis Assisi Kitchen allows indoor dining for first time in pandemic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time since the pandemic began, St. Francis Assisi Kitchen allowed people to eat indoors.

But, during that time, Steve Dobbs, head chef of the kitchen, says the kitchen’s crowd was cut in half. And, he says people still came to collect food to-go.

Dobbs tells Eyewitness News the kitchen staff has been waiting to welcome people back inside.

“They finally said that restaurants could open back up. As soon as we heard that, we started setting everything back up to let people sit down. It was terrible making everybody stand outside during the winter so as soon as we could let ’em back in, we let ’em back in,” Dobbs said.

The kitchen serves one meal to the community every day from 11 a.m. to noon.