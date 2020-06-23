St. Clair fireworks show to go off with a bang July 2nd

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many communities across the country and northeastern Pennsylvania have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks due to the pandemic.

But one borough in Schuylkill County still plans to light up the sky while still social distancing. St. Clair Community and Historical Society are the workers behind the fireworks each year.

Even though there were some doubts due to the pandemic, the organizers decided the show must go on. Fourth of July fireworks are a tradition people across the country look forward to, including St. Clair residents.

“As a teenager you’d sit with your friends and a blanket and just, they’d go up over your head and you’d watch them. That was always fun,” St. Clair Community and Historical Society financial secretary Bonnie Baker said.

The Historical Society sponsors the event each year.

“We like to keep traditions of the town alive and the fireworks, it’s something to keep going,” St. Clair Community and Historical Society president Dawn Morris-Bicht said.

The tradition will continue but it will look different this year. They will not be doing the fireworks with the St. Clair Car Cruise. People will be able to enjoy the aerial fireworks show from their homes instead of going to the stadium to see the bright lights, while celebrating the country’s independence.

“Us being a historical society, it’s definitely important that we celebrate our heritage and our freedom,” Baker said.

The fireworks show will go on July 2nd. St. Clair’s fireworks show will start at dusk and last about a half-hour.