Springing forward for United Way

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Daylight Saving Time doesn’t start until 2 a.m. Sunday, but some in Lycoming County are already springing it forward.

Runners braved Saturday morning’s chilly weather in Williamsport for the 3rd annual Spring Forward for United Way. The 5k run is held to bring in some dollars for the non-profit organization.

Organizers say it’s not your typical trail run. It’s a mostly flat course with an uphill battle to the finish line. More than 100 runners and walkers participated and at least 30 volunteers were spread out throughout the course. Leaders say it’s great to see the community out with one another just enjoying the fresh air.

“So it’s March and it’s a beautiful day and we want to get people out to see a little bit of the country club and see a little bit of nature,” Lycoming County United Way president Ron Frick said.

“It was hillier than I expected. It was a really nice course. The ground was really nice condition-wise. It was really warm so got a little hot towards the middle and just more hills than I expected,” first-place winner Ryan Sullivan said.

Last year, the Lycoming County United Way raised a little more than $10,000. They expect it will be about the same this year.