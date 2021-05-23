Spring Brook Township man faces charges of impersonating a public servant

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is facing several charges after police say he impersonated a public servant.

Forty Fort Police say Adam Cottle of Spring Brook Township was driving a black Ford Explorer, Saturday, that resembled an emergency vehicle.

According to officers, Cottle was driving in the area of Butler and Wells Streets with a police-style siren and flashing lights appearing as if he was responding to an emergency.

Vehicles even pulled over and stopped to yield the right-of-way.

Cottle is facing several charges including driving under the influence of drugs and impersonating a public servant.