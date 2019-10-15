Spreading positivity in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Positive messages are being spread throughout a Susquehanna County school.

“Be who you are and not who the world wants you to be.”

That’s just one of the messages spread across the bathroom walls of Susquehanna Community School District. Administrators wanted to give the kids more self-esteem.

“When you first walk in you don’t even need to walk in completely and you’re already cheered up a little bit,” Memphis Collins, 9th Grade student at Susquehanna Community High School said.

Having positivity painted on the walls has created a better atmosphere for the students to learn in.

“Positive messages are really important. There’s a lot of negativity out there, so it’s time to do something different,” K-12 Crisis Counselor, Tammy Stone said.

Administrators want the positivity to spread.