Spooky, clean fun at Orloski’s haunted car wash

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We’ve all heard of haunted houses and hayrides, but how about a haunted car wash?

A local family-owned business rounded up some scary staff members to clean cars and scare up some cash for a good cause.

Something lurking around every soapy corner. That was the scene both inside and out at Orloski’s haunted car wash in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“It was scary, but it was pretty fun,” Madalyn Szafoan of Kingston said.

“The acting that some of the characters have is just phenomenal! And I specifically like haunted car washes because, if you’ve ever seen the movie The Crazies, literally there’s a scene with a car wash,” Lyliath Garris of Nanticoke said.

The car wash was completely transformed into a spooky sight straight out of a horror movie.

“I really liked how there was like all of the lights and such,” Brianna Quinn of Forty Fort said.

It’s the second year for scary, clean fun at Orloski’s.

“I really appreciate that the customers come out and have a good time. We see a lot of new people who maybe haven’t been here before so that’s a great thing. But it’s neat to see how my employees come together and enjoy this event,” Jerry Orloski, owner of Orloski’s Car Wash, said.

But this ghoulish good time serves a greater purpose. Orloski says $5 from every wash will be donated to the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“For us to give back in this way and have some fun and for our customers to have some fun, it’s a win win win,” Orloski said.