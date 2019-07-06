Splash park project waits for next step

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new splash park project is supposed to turn something old new again in Scranton. Now it’s in limbo and West Side residents hoped to cool off in it this summer.

The city planned to hire a company to start the project in January. That never happened. Now residents want to know when construction will begin.

Grass is growing on the other side of the fence. It used to be home to the Novembrino Swim Complex nine years ago before the city couldn’t afford repairs and renovations.

In October, the city hired a construction firm to demolish the unused pools. Former Mayor Bill Courtright had a vision to turn this area into a splash park with green space and possibly even a small amphitheater.

With news breaking this week, residents are worried this project was caught up in the pay-to-play scheme by the former mayor.

“I’m hoping it wasn’t and it can get done as soon as possible. But I am sure I am not the only one that has the mind frame that this is going to sit for some time,” Scranton resident Kevin Manley said.

Manley came to the groundbreaking in October. The project is expected to cost more than $800,000 and had a finish date of this summer. That was not guaranteed.

“It’s such a disappointment you know when you’re told it’s going to be such a short time frame and now you’re sitting here waiting and waiting and nothing is happening,” Manley said.

A city official told Eyewitness News a bid for the project has been approved and will need approval from council. The city’s business administrator is working on a contract for the project. He was not available Friday to answer how much the bid was awarded for.

“They said that they were going to do it and then the kids hear about it and now the kids are just really sad,” Scranton resident Cailyn Manley said.

A city employee tells Eyewitness News parts to the new park have been purchased, including the water tank sitting at the Weston Field House.

“When I was my daughter’s age, my daughter is nine, my son is 13, you know, this was the place to be,” Kevin Manley said.

The pool is on track to be constructed. It’s not yet known when that will be. What we do know is that it will be free to use.