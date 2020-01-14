Splash Pad Construction Underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) What’s one way to warm up in the winter? Think about summertime fun.

A former pool in Lackawanna County will soon have a new life as a splash pad.

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler shows us what’s happening at the former Novembrino pool complex

More than a year ago the Novembrino pool in Scranton was demolished, hauled out and filled in.

the complex had been closed for more than a decade.

Fast forward to 2020. Work on the new “Novembrino Splash Park And Recreation Complex” is underway.

“We don’t want to sit on it, keep it on the back burner where is has been for a couple of years. So we figured why not bring it back to life and you know. Just give it a nice home in west side.” Said Brian Fallon/Director, Scranton Parks and Recreation

The new “splash pad” will be an A-D-A approved and the first for the city and its residents.

Offering nearly five-thousand square feet of summertime fun.

“Tt’s totally different from a swimming pool. You know, it’s only a couple inches deep of water there’s features throughout the whole area, water features dunking over your head, hoses come up,” said Fallon.

To make that all happen– workers with “Scartelli Construction Services” in Taylor are getting a head start in January.

“We’re doing most of the general construction as you can see in the building where the police room and the community rooms going to be in both of the buildings and so forth,” noted Don Scartelli, Owner, Scartelli Construction Services and General Contractors, Inc

Don Scartelli says weather has been favorable to work outside– for this time of year.

Site work– for the pad itself– will start sometime early spring — dependent on the weather.

“It’s very exciting to do a project like this for the community. I think the kids are going to love it,” added Scartelli.

“It feels good! It feels good seeing people over there actually getting work done. The neighbors are at ease that now actually something… Is moving forward” noted Fallon.

They hope to be ready by summer