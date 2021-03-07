Spelling their way to Orlando

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite the pandemic, dozens of students across Pennsylvania and New Jersey were in Wilkes-Barre for a shot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News’ Kelly Byrne was the emcee at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Diamond City Regional Spelling Bee competition. Eight schools in Pennsylvania and one from New Jersey were represented.

The 29 students qualified by winning their home school competition first. And organizers say it’s a tough checklist to get to the national bee.

“It does progress in difficulty, obviously, as we go. We start off with some more common words and then get into some words that even I have to double-check the spelling, and they’re right in front of me,” Diamond City Regional Spelling Bee Coordinator Kevin Sickle said.

The winner heads off to virtual competitions for a chance at the national bee in Orlando.