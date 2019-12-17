Special to PAHomepage: Cooperative training enhances knowledge, benefits working relationships







Special to PA Homepage By Danielle E. Weinschenk, Lead Public Affairs Specialist- Tobyhanna Army Depot

A partnership between Tobyhanna Army Depot and the U.S. Army High Tech Regional Training Site will result in better operational readiness on a critical military weapons system.

Eleven depot employees recently participated in a weeklong operator familiarization course focusing on the AN/TSC-156 Phoenix Multi-Channel Tactical Satellite Communication Terminal.

“The course was designed to teach new operators how to use the system and to refresh knowledge for expert technicians,” said SFC Christopher Ballantine. He and SSG David Carpenter taught students from the depot and forward operating locations including Korea, Germany, Fort Bragg, Fort Hood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The training earned high praise from its attendees.

“This training was very helpful. I can honestly say it was the best training I’ve ever taken,” said David Haines, a Field Logistics Support directorate employee from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, adding that he felt the training was vital for all technicians working in the field.

The training also served as an opportunity for forward employees to meet their support team back at the depot. Derrick Rice, an engineer in the Production Engineering directorate, said he welcomed the opportunity to learn about the Phoenix and meet the people who support this important asset in the field.

Course attendees said they looked forward to future opportunities to learn together and build stronger relationships between depot personnel and the forward support teams in the field.