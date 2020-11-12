SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 2020 will be known in medical history as the year of the pandemic but 2021 may go down as the year we finally have a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread availability.







While Pfizer announced this week it expects to have a vaccine available next month, it will take other vaccine makers like Swiftwater-based Sanofi Pasteur to help produce enough vaccine to meet the public demand.

Two potential vaccine candidates are being tested by Sanofi Pasteur and due to enter the final trial phase next month.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with a high-ranking Sanofi representative as well as physicians involved in the fight against COVID-19 in a special report “Awaiting a Vaccine” tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.