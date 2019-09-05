Special Needs student left on Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit van alone for hours

(WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway to determine how it came to be that a special needs high school student was left alone on in a van for several hours.
Yesterday afternoon, a special-needs high school student was left on a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit van alone for an extended period of time. According to a statement from Dr. Elaine Eib, the Executive Director of the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, the student was reportedly evaluated and is doing well.
There is no word at this time on what school the student attends, or how long they were in the van alone.
Dr. Eib’s statement reads:
I was made aware this afternoon that a high school student with special needs transported by the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit was left on one of our vans, unattended for an extended period of time. The student is being evaluated and the initial report we received is that the student is doing well. We are extremely thankful for this report.
The Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit is currently investigating all facts related to this very serious matter.
The Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit strongly emphasizes child safety and wellbeing in the education and transportation of all of its students. What occurred today is a matter of the utmost concern to us and we will do everything possible to investigate how this occurred.
The Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit has been in contact with the student’s guardian and will continue to outreach.
The Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit has procedures and protocols to ensure all students have vacated a vehicle prior to the driver leaving a vehicle unattended and to ensure student safety.
Our comprehensive investigation will continue.
Dr. Elaine E. Eib
Executive Director, Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit