Special Needs student left on Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit van alone for hours

(WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway to determine how it came to be that a special needs high school student was left alone on in a van for several hours.

Yesterday afternoon, a special-needs high school student was left on a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit van alone for an extended period of time. According to a statement from Dr. Elaine Eib, the Executive Director of the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, the student was reportedly evaluated and is doing well.

There is no word at this time on what school the student attends, or how long they were in the van alone.

Dr. Eib’s statement reads: