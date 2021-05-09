Special Mass honors all mothers at Cathedral of St. Peter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a celebration of all mothers in a special Mass Sunday.

The Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass took place at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton. The Mass honors mothers of all types from godmothers to adoptive moms, including Mary, mother of the church.

Many local adopted children were in attendance today, something the Diocese says is important to recognize and include into the church’s family.

“Motherhood is not just giving birth, being the biological mother of somebody, but so many different types of mothering, godmothers, grandmothers, adopted mothers. They’re all celebrated today,” Monsignor Dale Rupert said.

The Diocese’s Mother’s Day Celebration of Mass has been an annual tradition for several decades.

