Special guest appears at Sun Stakes Saturday

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — NFL Hall of Famer and former Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono for the Sun Stakes Saturday.

Jacolyn Parfitt never thought she would meet former Miami Dolphins player Dan Marino, never mind him signing her jersey at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

“I thought my heart was going to jump out of my chest. I was just so excited. It just made my day,” Parfitt said.

Parfitt became sight-impaired when she was 12 years old, but she was a fan of his well before she lost her eyesight. Her lack of sight didn’t take away from the magical moment.

“Watching my daughter’s face, when he walked in the door, even though she can’t see, she’s vision-impaired, just the feeling of knowing he was an inch away from her made the day,” Jacolyn’s mother, Mary Beth Parfitt said.

Marino was there as a race guest for the $2 million Sun Stakes Race Night.

“I am not a big race fan to be honest with you but I am going to have some fun tonight, enjoy that, and enjoy the fans that are coming out and being a part of it,” Marino said.

“He’s a legend, and obviously, being a lifetime Dolphins fan, he’s my hero,” Dolphins fan Frank Colella said.

Fans just like the Parfitt family showed their Dolphins pride. Some dressed head to toe as they lined up to snag a picture with Marino before the races.

Marino fans weren’t the only ones flocking to The Downs. Even some younger ones eager to enjoy the sport.

“I just come here to watch the horses race and it’s an incredible time to be here and watch it,” Caleb Hudak of Hanover said.

While others traveled from as Delaware, Ohio to cheer the horses on.

“To come out here and see these beautiful animls come out and be challenged, it’s fun. It’s an exciting evening for people,” said Joe McLead, owner of Sugar Valley Farms in Delaware, Ohio.

Some of those horses racing Saturday night will also compete at the Little Brown Jug race in Ohio.