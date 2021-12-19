Special fundraiser book fair held at Barnes and Noble in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE, TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s nothing like a curling up with a good book on a cold Sunday evening.

Barnes and Noble’s Arena Hub location hosted a special fundraiser book fair Sunday in Wilkes-Barre Township. A portion of all proceeds from purchases Sunday benefit the Friends of the Plymouth Public Library.

There were lots of free fun things to do including story time with The Polar Express. The kids were invited to wear their PJs.

“I’m here for our Plymouth Public Library Barnes and Noble book fair. We like to have it at Christmas time and we’re doing some story time events and gift wrapping and people who will mention us or use our voucher at the check-out will get a portion of the sales that will benefit our library,” Judy Rittenhouse of the Plymouth Public Library said.

If you couldn’t make Sunday’s book fair, the fundraiser continues online at Barnes and Noble until Christmas Eve.