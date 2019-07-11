Special election to be held in November for new Scranton mayor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –After former Scranton mayor Bill Courtright resigned last week and pled guilty to public corruption the city of Scranton is on track to elect a new mayor.

A special election will be held this November for city residents to vote on who that person will be. The mayor-elect will take office in January after the special election. City council felt it was the best option for city residents to have a say.

In just four months, voters in Scranton will be heading to the polls. On the ballot, commissioners, school board, township supervisors and a special election for the city’s new mayor.

“They could bring hope, you know, if they are good enough and their message is strong and they could bring hope and I think that’s what the city needs as well,” JD Every of Scranton said.

Tuesday, city council members voted to hold a special election in November to have the people of Scranton elect a new mayor. This will come after council appoints a new city leader in two weeks. That person will serve for five months.

“There were only three options available to council based on the laws of the city. This option provides the most stability for the city, short-term and long-term. It provides the most say for the residents,” acting mayor Pat Rogan said.

The person elected will finish out former mayor Bill Courtright’s remaining term of two years. The solicitor for the Lackawanna County Department of Elections says people can start the candidacy process now. All they need is the proper paperwork from the department and more than 200 signatures.

“Someone who is honest, someone who is ethical and I would personally prefer somebody with a financial background that understands budgets,” council member Bill Gaughan said.

City council will have no say for the November candidates. The Democrat and Republican parties of Lackawanna County will nominate one person each.

“You want someone who knows what they are doing. Who can perhaps try and pull some of this mess together,” Every said.

The person who council appoints in the coming weeks will have full reign as mayor. City council is asking that person not to run during the special election. Rather, wait until the November 2021 election.

In the special election and appointing process of mayor, there are some requirements to hold the seat. You must be at least 18 years ol and have lived in the city of Scranton for one year.