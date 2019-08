(WBRE/WYOU) — Voters in parts of two counties are heading to the polls today for a Special Election to fill a State House seat vacated by Congressman Fred Keller.

Fred Keller resigned his State Seat in the 85th District after being elected to the U.S. Congress, now Democratic nominee Jennifer Rager-Kay is squaring off against Republican nominee David Rowe for the vacant seat that covers Snyder and Union Counties.

Clair Moyer is running as a write-in candidate in the race.