LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, a special election has been called to fill the vacant seat in the 116th District in Luzerne County.

The special election will be held on April 5th. The seat was vacated when Representative Tarah Toohil was sworn in to serve on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Candidates for the office will be selected by their respective political parties.