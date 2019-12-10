SPCA warns giving pets as gifts not a good idea

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year when we’re busy buying gifts for loved ones! But if you want to get someone a pet, think twice.

Whether it’s an adorable dog, or a cute cat, giving a pet as a gift may sound like a fun idea but the SPCA of Luzerne County warns it’s not ideal.

“Pets as a gift are generally a bad idea. You’re essentially giving somebody a 10-15 year commitment, a daily commitment of training, feeding, exercise, playing with, loving, cuddling,” executive director Todd Hevner said.

Having a pet comes with a lot of responsibilities and not everyone is ready for the commitments. A person and pet also need to be the right match for each other.

“There are a variety of things that should be taken into account. Breed, energy levels, allergies within the home, financial commitment, size, energy level, temperament of the animal, Hevner said.

Not only does a pet come with day to day responsibilities, but bringing in a pet around the holidays can be scary for the animal.

“We have parties and seasonal things and gift-giving and try to bring a new animal into a home and acclimate them in a scary environment. There’s new lights, there’s family members running around. It’s simply not ideal to do that,” Hevner said.

And if the person is not ready for that new furry friend, it can end up back at the shelter after the holidays.

“Once the newness of the new animal or the fun part of the new animal has worn off, they, unfortunately, start to find their ways back into the shelters, given away on craigslist,” Hevner said.

The SPCA of Luzerne County tells Eyewitness News they will not adopt animals out as gifts. They will ask you to bring the receipt in to choose the pet.

You can also support the SPCA by paying for someone’s adoption fee or donating food and volunteerism.