Hillside SPCA discovers deplorable conditions

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An unnerving discovery was made on Friday after an anonymous tip was made to an SPCA in Schuylkill County.







A humane officer with the Hillside SPCA went to check on a tip in the Village of Valley View along Fairlane Road.

What she found was a a shed filled with malnourished, sick and in some cases deceased cats.

Hillside obtained a search warrant through Hegins Township police and spent the afternoon clearing the shed.

The number of cats present at any time? Undiscernable.

The SPCA did manage to clear out 18 adults and 6 kittens.

“I don’t think any of these cats have ever seen the light of day. The conditions inside the shed are beyond anything I’ve ever seen as far as cats living. I do not see how anyone could ever think of this as humane. It’s just beyond my wildest dreams. If you love animals, you wouldn’t do this,” said Tricia Moyer-Memtzer, Executive Director of the Hillside SPCA.

Hegins Township Police were on-scene and say they plan on releasing information over the weekend.