SPCA held a ride for animals fundraiser with the Wyoming Valley motorcycle club

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Around 270 riders took part in raising money for the Luzerne County SPCA on Sunday.

This is the 25th year for the event which helps the SPCA keep daily care of the animals by paying for vaccines, food and vet care, as well as building maintenance. The ride took motorcyclists on a non-stop trip to the Poconos before ending back at the Polish-American Veterans Club in Plains Township.







“We’ve been organizing this ride now since our inception of our club which is 22 years old. we took it over early on and since then, we have probably collectively generated funds for the SPCA in excess of $150,000. So it’s a significant ride for the SPCA,” Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club PR Officer Juliane von Schmeling said.

According to the Wyoming Valley motorcycle club manager the fundraiser has raised $9,000. All proceeds will be going to the SPCA to help the animals in need.