SPCA Danville Center offering discount on cat adoptions in honor of Kitten Bowl

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is getting in on Big Game Weekend to help cats and kittens find a forever home.

The SPCA Danville Center is offering a $25 discount to adopt any cat or kitten in the shelter this weekend. The event is held in honor of the Kitten Bowl, a national rescue pet event broadcast on cable television.

Many felines are brought into the Danville Center because of the large population of ferile cat colonies roaming around central Pennsylvania. Nearly 30 cats at the center right now are looking for homes but hardly anyone is interested in taking home an older one.

“The kittens go pretty quickly. Like we have Kitten Bowl this weekend which is pretty exciting but they go a lot faster than our old guys like Whiskers here which is our senior boy which often gets overlooked and these are the ones that we mainly have and need the people come in and adopt out,” said SPCA community outreach coordinator Jennifer Springer said.

The discounted cat adoption special continues Sunday afternoon from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the SPCA Danville Center.