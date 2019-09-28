Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to be held for Knobels employee

(WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraiser is planned for a long-time amusement park worker who lost his home to a Northumberland County fire.

Stephen Wywadis saw his house last month destroyed by fire in Kulpmont. Wywadis has been a part of the Knobels amusement resort team for more than 30 years. He even inspects the park’s famous Phoenix wooden rollercoaster.

His co-workers and friends are gathering at the Elysburg Fire Departement on Sunday to hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Wywadis and his family.

“It’s just about being there and being a friend, a community member and anyone who can just step up and take the time to say ‘hey I’m going to pay it forward. I am going to help you out’,” dinner organizer Holly Doraski said.

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser starts at noon on Sunday. Tickets are $10 each. They can be purchased in advance at Knobel Lumber or on Sunday at the Elysburg Fire Department.

