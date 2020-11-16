Space-X sends crew to International Space Station

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Man is headed to space once again. Space-X successfully launched four astronauts to the International Space Station Sunday.

The Falcon-9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 7:30 p.m. The launch was without error, a smooth lift-off. Vice President Pence and the Second Lady were among the attendees.

The crew on board includes three Americans and one Japanese, and it’s the second crew launched by Space-X. This team will spend six months doing scientific research at the ISS.

“We hope to double the amount of crew time going into science and research. We’ll again have easier access to those samples when they come back to Earth. And we’ll again have easier access to our crewmembers, both pre- and post-flight to conduct some of our human research,” ISS chief scientist Kurt Costello said.

The crew is expected to land at the ISS in about 24 hours. It’s the first time Space-X attempted a prolonged mission since receiving its certification by NASA.