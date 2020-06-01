Space-X Dragon crew docks at space station

(WBRE/WYOU) — Two NASA astronauts and their Space-X capsule made history Sunday morning when they docked at the International Space Station.

It’s the first time a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab. The capsule docked just 19 hours after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday.

That was the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. It’s not clear how long the astronauts will stay in space.

Their return flight will end with an old-style capsule splashdown.