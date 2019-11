(WBRE/WYOU) — A space supply ship soared into orbit Saturday morning, headed for the International Space Station.

It launched from Wallops Island in Virginia. The capsule is packed with sports car parts, a vest to protect against radiation, and an oven for baking cookies. The astronauts will test the baking oven and this is the first time every anything will be baked in space.

The 8,200-pound shipment should reach the International Space Station on Monday.