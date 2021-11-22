Southern Columbia wins back-to-back state titles in girls’ soccer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The high school field hockey, soccer, and volleyball seasons all ended over the weekend and two of the local teams brought home state championships.

The Southern Columbia girls’ soccer team clinched back-to-back state championships with a dominant effort, a 4-0 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive matchup in the state title game between Southern Columbia and Greensburg Central Catholic and the end result was the same with Southern Columbia hoisting the trophy.

Junior Loren Gehret again led the way, scoring two goals in the first five minutes, as the Tigers captured their third championship in four seasons, firmly establishing a District IV dynasty.

“It’s great, it’s the best feeling ever. But doing it with all your best friends behind you and on the sideline and on the field, it’s just 10 times better. And you have your family here, your friends, everyone,” Gehret said.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. We were at states back in my freshman year. We were state champs. But these past two years, actually stepping on the field and contributing to the game, it means everything to me, senior Summer Tillett said.

“Honestly, it was just working hard and wanting to win a state title the best way we can. We put in the work in the summer, doing sprints, all this, and we just wanted to get here for all the work that we did,” senior Mackenzie Palacz said.