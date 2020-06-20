South Williamsport Fire Department hosts drive-up chicken barbecue

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the South Williamsport Fire Department is hosting a chicken barbecue, drive-up style.









Meals are $10 and include a 1/2 chicken, a roll, baked beans, pasta salad and lemonade.

This is the first event the fire department has been able to put on since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

They are cooking over 300 pounds of chicken.

The department normally hosts bingo events throughout the year, but had to cancel due to the coronavirus.

All money will help the fire department.