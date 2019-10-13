South Side Farmers Market to remain open all winter

(WBRE/WYOU) — You can find fresh produce all year long at a farmers market in Scranton.

The South Side Farmers Market will remain open all winter. The market is open every Saturday at its indoor winter location at 509 Cedar Avenue.

Aside from the great produce, the market also provides a variety of meats, baked goods, canned sauces and other natural and organic foods. And this year, SNAP/EBT benefits are accepted.

“This area is designated a food desert, which means we don’t have a large supermarket. Some residents here don’t have cars, so to address the fact that it’s a food desert, we started to take EBT, otherwise known as food stamps,” said Chrissy Manuel, director of revitalization for United Neighborhood Centers.

The farmers market is offering an additional $20 of purchases for those who spend $20 of their EBT at the market.