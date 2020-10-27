South Franklin Street to be two-way due to construction

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre street will become a two-way street later this week due to construction work.

South Franklin Street will become a two-way street from Northampton Street to the Citizens Bank building on Wednesday, October 28th. This will last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow construction work on the Citizens Bank building to commence.

There will be access to the Citizens Bank building and other South Franklin Street businesses. Drivers can expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.