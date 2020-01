(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County jury convicts a South Carolina couple of kidnapping a teenager.

Cynthia Delgado and Confesol Paduani were charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, and other crimes. State police say the couple met the 15-year-old boy from the East Stroudsburg area online.

Troopers say they picked him up in August 2018 and brought him to a trailer park in South Carolina. Delgado and Paduani will be sentenced in March in Monroe County.