Sounds of Christmas for nursing facilities

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many nursing homes have closed their doors due to COVID-19. And today, live music for the first time in months.

Dallas High School Marching Band entertained from a safe distance at Timber Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility near Wilkes-Barre.

Typically this time of year, nursing home residents are treated to in-person choruses inside these facilities but now this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The joyous sounds from outside the facility today are something organizers say residents have not heard since very early during the pandemic.

“It’s very hard, emotionally. So that’s why we thought having music, music is one of the most key elements of lifting spirits, and that’s what we’re hoping here to do today,” said Katie Downs, Geisinger Home Health, Millville.

Geisinger Home Health and Traditional Home Health Care teamed up to plan today’s event.

Organizers are planning another live music event December 20 in Nanticoke featuring the Greater Nanticoke Area High School Band.