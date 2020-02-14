Son in custody after police say he fatally shot his father

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Investigators say a father was shot to death by his son.

Investigators have been on the scene since around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night in Stroud Township. Detectives say a violent physical domestic dispute led to gunfire inside the home.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard commotion and saw a man being taken out of the house in handcuffs. We now know that man was 20-year-old Nicholas Azzaretto. Another man was rushed to Lehigh Valley Pocono.

Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac told us, “Just after midnight our office responded to Lehigh Valley Pocono for a deceased male in reference to a domestic dispute at the residence.”

Detectives identify that man as 59-year-old Frank Azzaretto. Investigators say he was shot in the upper torso area by his 20-year-old son Nicholas Azzaretto.

According to arrest papers, the shooting was the result of a violent physical domestic altercation. Investigators say Frank Azzaretto was arguing with his wife Patricia Azzaretto over a cell phone bill.

The argument turned very physical. According to arrest papers, Nicholas Azzaretto tried to calm his father down. His father pushed him into the basement. His son came upstairs a few moments later with a 12 gauge shotgun and shot his father in the upper torso area.

He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Pocono. Nicholas Azzaretto was charged with third degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.