Some residents told to evacuate in Tremont, Schuylkill County

TREMONT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain has been coming down for hours, and it’s showing no sign of letting up.

Ida’s impact is causing problems on already saturated ground. Eyewitness News was in Tremont. Some residents on Spring Street have already been told to evacuate.

One creek looks like it’s just about to spill over.

Video was sent to Eyewitness News by one of the neighbors here just before she got an alert from the borough telling her to get to higher ground.



Right now water has been spouting up from manholes in the street and several people are already pumping their basements.

“I come down with my friend, he lives right here because he’s my friend and if he needs help. I figured I’d be here to give him a hand but it does make you nervous. You get nervous for everybody else even if you don’t have it that bad,” Clint Cooper said.

