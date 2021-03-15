Some propose making Daylight Saving Time permanent

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday was the first day of ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Saving Time.

But some in Washington want to end the time change. The Sunshine Protection Act would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the United States.

As it stands, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states who do not switch. Supporters argue the benefits include fewer accidents from night driving and that daylight hours will fall more in line with a traditional schedule.

“Kids getting out of school have less play time before dark. I think that people are pretty unhappy when that part of the year comes by and everybody cheers up when we get off it,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D), Rhode Island, said.

15 states have already passed state legislation calling for year-round Daylight Saving Time but they cannot take effect without an act of Congress.