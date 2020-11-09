Some celebrate Biden’s electoral win, while others say it isn’t over

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday, Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election. But the Trump administration is still pressing for recounts in swing states like Pennsylvania.

That’s what protesters were calling for today in Wilkes-Barre. While some are celebrating Joe Biden’s electoral win, others are saying it’s not over yet. A unity celebration and a protest calling for a recount took place at the same time.

On one side: “You’re fired, and “Sore loser.” On the other: “Recount every vote” and “Stop the steal.”

BLM Wilkes-Barre gathered at Public Square for what they call a historical celebration, a “unification of our nation.”

“I was just so excited to see history broken, and I would love to see something like that happen here and for the nation to just come together all as one,” Darlene Magdalinski of BLM NEPA United said.

“When I got the news yesterday I did a happy dance. I can’t stop dancing now. I was amazed to see it happen because the way this election was, was very different,” Carmen Tension of BLM United said.

A special moment for Rick Cephas, who lives in Scranton but says he’s originally from Delaware. Since he was able to vote, he chose Biden.

“I’m there to support him, that’s my president too and I’m just glad that all of this is over, said and done, and we can start moving on to make a better future,” Cephas said.

At the same time a religious group waved Trump flags. Ted McGrady and other volunteers spoke passionately about wanting to protect their constitutional rights, their pro-life stance, and their concern with corruption. Protesting what they’re calling election fraud.

“We’re here because we want to stop the election fraud. We feel the election was fraudulent and we just want to see the constitutional process go forward and then we get a legitimate count of the legal votes,” McGrady said.

Cephas doesn’t think a recount would have much of an impact on the outcome. He says its time to move forward.

“We have to start healing, we have to start coming back together and to me it all starts right here in our own community,” Cephas said.

Both sides allowed each other to celebrate and protest peacefully.