Softball tournament honors woman’s legacy

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back in July, a 38-year-old woman tragically lost her life to gun violence. On Saturday, family and friends continue to remember her legacy by holding a special fundraiser.

“A tragic event, but we have a big softball community around here and we all come together when we need each other,” Dan Goleach, a friend of Grob’s said.

On July 25, Tara Grob was brutally murdered during a domestic violence shooting in West Wyoming. She was shot at least six times in the chest. Her son Chadwick also received multiple gunshots trying to save her life.

“Nobody in the world should have to experience the loss that this family experienced and it was so quick and so sudden and one of the blessings that did come out of this was even though we lost Tara, we do have Chadwick with us,” Nikki Gordon, a family friend and a “Big Sister”, said.

As family and friends continue to cope with the loss of Tara, they decided to put on an event to raise awareness of domestic violence. A softball tournament took place throughout the day at Birchwood Softball Fields in Plains. Food, music and basket raffles helped the day go smoothly.

‘To have an event like this is to bring more awareness to people that domestic violence is not accepted. It’s just not. This has been a tragedy to our family and I’d hate to see anybody go through this,” Chadwick Grob, Sr., Tara’s husband, said.

“And if you go through it, get out of it,” Chadwick Grob, Jr. said.

Players say they were eager to run around the softball fields, knowing that they were playing for a good cause.

“To get together like this and support a family that’s in tragic, it helps a lot. It’s going to help the family,” Mike Burke, a friend of Tara’s, said.

“A lot of people keep it quiet and you don’t know if somebody’s actually in crisis before it’s too late and unfortunately this time, it was too late,” Goleach said.

And even though Tara is gone, family and friends say they plan on making this an annual tradition as a way to keep Tara’s memory alive.

“Tara could turn anybody’s downside that they’re having that day and get them to break free and let loose and be who they are. She lived each day as it was tragically her last and she lived it to the fullest,” Grob, Sr. said.

All proceeds from the softball tournament will go towards the Grob family to help with medical expenses.