Social media post prompts heavy police presence in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After a post on the internet caught attention from the public and police, stores across Wilkes-Barre Township closed early Tuesday night including the Walmart.

A post on Facebook traveled through social media suggesting Walmart would be looted Tuesday evening.

“Honestly I have a friend who’s pregnant wife is working inside and it’s not ok with me if people are really trying to riot and try to destroy this place and loot this place with a pregnant woman inside I just don’t believe in stuff like that,” said Jay Fernandez, resident of Wilkes-Barre Township.

“I just wanted to see if what was going on on Facebook was really kind of what was going to be going on tonight I happened to be in town and I thought I’d just stop by and I saw a couple people here out and about and we’ve just been kind of watching the nothing,” said Jessica Kelly, resident of Dallas.

When Eyewitness News arrived at the Walmart Tuesday night, law enforcement were in full force.

Police were seen checking out vehicles still parked around the mostly empty parking lot.

Officers told Eyewitness News that they take all threats seriously.