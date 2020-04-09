Social media accounts created to keep Luzerne County informed about coronavirus

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A social media initiative has been launched in Luzerne County to keep residents informed about coronavirus.

The county has social media platforms to keep residents and visitors well-informed. The plan is to give people access to accurate, timely and transparent information about COVID-19 within county lines. Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri says getting facts out into the community quicker will help fight the coronavirus.

“One location so that people can go to one spot and get all the facts as opposed to Googling all these different things, trying to find information from different locations. We can have a Luzerne County page, take care of our own folks, our own citizens and provide the answers that they need,” Pedri said.

View the Facebook page here. Twitter and Instagram accounts will be created in the coming days.