Soccer game held in honor of Marine fatally shot in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high school community in Lackawanna County is hosting a charity soccer game in memory of 22-year-old Tyler Sitar.

Sitar was fatally injured after a shooting last Friday in Dunmore.

Friends, family, and former teammates are gathering to honor Sitar at Dunmore High School, where he played on the soccer team and graduated in 2017.







The Dunmore Buck then went on to attend Lackawanna College and was a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

Funds are being collected at the game to help Sitar’s family.

