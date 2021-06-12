Soap Box Derby returns to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-time tradition was renewed Saturday afternoon in Lycoming County.

The annual Soap Box Derby was held Saturday on Market Street near downtown Williamsport. More than 60 children raced side by side in derby cars they assembled themselves with the help of friends and family.

Drivers steer their way down the course and often cross the finish line traveling more than 25 miles per hour. Volunteers and sponsors from across central Pennsylvania make the day free for drivers and their families.

The derby dates back to before World War II in Williamsport. Last year the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Organizers say Saturday’s perfect weather was a welcome sight, as were the dozens of young drivers willing to climb back into their cars and carry on the racing tradition.

“But what we lost last year we are gaining right back because everyone is excited to be here, glad to be outside and glad to be a part of the sport,” race director Jim Campbell said.

“We were going to do it last year but because of the virus they did not have it. So, we signed up again this year and it was well worth it. It was a good time, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to try it out. It is really fun for the kids, adults, and everyone,” Erica Roan of Williamsport said.

Winners in both the stock and superstock divisions earned the right to advance to the next level of competition. The All-American Soap Box Derby will be held next month in Akron, Ohio.