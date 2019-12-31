Snyder County pig dies of strep zoo bacteria in Lancaster County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A pig has died in Lancaster County from a disease that can spread to humans.

The state Department of Agriculture says the death happened December 16th at the New Holland Sales stable in Lancaster County. The pig came from a farm in Snyder County. It is believed to have died from a bacteria called strep zoo. While the disease can be spread, the Department of Agriculture says right now, the threat is low.

“We do not see it as a significant threat. This is a disease, if there was a multi-county or state outbreak, if we saw the actual transmission between animal-human would be one thing. We have not seen a single case. We’re monitoring it very closely,” Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

Other pigs that passed through the same livestock dealer have gone to slaughter.