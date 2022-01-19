Snyder County joins Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Snyder County has joined an initiative that collaborates with law enforcement on substance abuse treatment.

The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative allows Pennsylvanians suffering from drug abuse to use local law enforcement as a resource. Snyder County law enforcement agencies will open their station doors to those suffering from addiction, assist with transportation for treatment, and help identify treatment options.

“You come out with something like this and it’s you know ‘we’re hugging thugs’. That’s not what this is about. This is about hugging loved ones, taking care of the people that are in our communities,” Shamokin Dam Police Department Chief Timothy Bremigen said.

Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative operates in 12 other counties with several in our region.