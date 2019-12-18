Snowmen vandals turn selves in to police

(WBRE/WYOU) — In Monroe County, the people responsible for vandalizing holiday decorations in Stroudsburg have turned themselves in to police.

Eyewitness News told you about several snowmen found headless on Stroudsburg’s main street. Stroud Area Regional Police tell Eyewitness News the suspects have come forward, admitted to the vandalism, and returned the heads.

The snowmen display is meant to bring in visitors to small businesses downtown. Police say the public was a big help in the case.

The investigation continues.