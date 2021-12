STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is no shortage of snowmen in the Poconos.

The popular Snowmen of Stroudsburg are back for a fourth year in a row. The 39 snowmen are hand-painted by local artists and scattered throughout Stroudsburg.

At each of the snowmen, you can find a barcode to scan where you can vote for your favorite one. The contest goes through February and the top three winning snowman artists will be awarded cash prizes.