Snowfall makes Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square look like inside of snow globe

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It looked like the inside of a snow globe on Public Square.

Snow has been steadily falling since it started in Wilkes-Barre Sunday evening. Eyewitness News saw snow plows trying to keep the roads clear in the city which is especially important for emergency operations and access to the hospitals.

This is how it looked downtown just a couple hours ago.

People were shoveling snow on the sidewalks and in front of businesses on the square. The roads are slick with low visibility. Fortunately, Luzerne County dispatchers say they haven’t seen any bad crashes so far.

Definitely not good conditions for driving but it might just be perfect conditions for sledding in the morning.