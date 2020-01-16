Snow squall causes multi-vehicle crash on I-80 West

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Both lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened.

——————————————————————————————————————–

One westbound lane of I-80 is back open near Blakeslee due to a crash involving four semis and two other vehicles.

The crash happened near mile marker 288, between I-380 and Route 115. Crews are continuing to work to clear the highway. Our crew reports tow trucks are on the scene.

Investigators say a snow squall is likely to blame for the crash. The Eyewitness Weather Team has been tracking the squall potential all day, and is expecting more snow for the weekend.

No injuries are being reported, but traffic has been at a standstill since the crash happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.